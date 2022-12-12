(KXNET) — The approaching winter storm has already created some delays, postponements and rescheduling. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

You can also check school plans at the KX School Closings and Delays page.

December 12

North Dakota Township Officers Association Annual Convention which was scheduled to be held at the Baymont Inn of Mandan on December 12 & 13, is postponed due to the weather forecast. Meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.

December 13

The Minot Christian Women’s Club Luncheon, which was scheduled to be at the Grand Hotel in Minot on December 13, has been canceled due to weather conditions.

