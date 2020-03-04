Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Winter Ticks Could Impact Moose Population

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

If you’re a hunter looking to secure one of 474 Moose licenses this year, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking you to watch out for ticks.

Officials said the less than harsh winter we had could lead to an influx of winter ticks on moose this year. One moose was found to be covered in 60,000-90,000 ticks, and all that blood loss can cripple a moose or even kill a calf.

You’re also urged to watch out for what’s called a Ghost Moose. That’s a moose that’s rubbed off a good portion of its fur in an attempt to remove ticks.

The department said North Dakota isn’t the only location dealing with winter ticks.

“The Northeast United States, in a bad year, they’ve documented 70 to 80 percent mortality in moose calves off of a bad winter tick year. We’ve had bad years in North Dakota, we haven’t documented that level of mortality but it’s certainly possible if the wrong combination of factors come together,” said Charlie Bahnson with the Game and Fish Department.

Those interested in a moose, elk or bighorn sheep license have until March 25 to submit your application for a license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge