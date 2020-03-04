Winter Ticks Could Impact Moose Population

If you’re a hunter looking to secure one of 474 Moose licenses this year, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking you to watch out for ticks.

Officials said the less than harsh winter we had could lead to an influx of winter ticks on moose this year. One moose was found to be covered in 60,000-90,000 ticks, and all that blood loss can cripple a moose or even kill a calf.

You’re also urged to watch out for what’s called a Ghost Moose. That’s a moose that’s rubbed off a good portion of its fur in an attempt to remove ticks.

The department said North Dakota isn’t the only location dealing with winter ticks.

“The Northeast United States, in a bad year, they’ve documented 70 to 80 percent mortality in moose calves off of a bad winter tick year. We’ve had bad years in North Dakota, we haven’t documented that level of mortality but it’s certainly possible if the wrong combination of factors come together,” said Charlie Bahnson with the Game and Fish Department.

Those interested in a moose, elk or bighorn sheep license have until March 25 to submit your application for a license.