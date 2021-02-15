Winter weather reaches as far south as Texas

A winter storm has made its way across much of the state, dumping several inches in an area that is not used to winter weather. According to the National Weather Service, the average low temperature this time of year in Dallas is around 40 degrees.

On Monday, the city dropped to the single digits with wind chills dipping below zero. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport reported four inches of snow.

Jennifer Page lives in Nacogdoches, Texas, and has family in North Dakota. We asked for her thoughts on this rare snowfall event.

She said, “A lot of people are just really worried mostly about power and how they’d get back and forth to work and mostly stuff like that, and we have a lot of homeless around here so a lot of people are really worried about other people.”

Dallas is expected to receive more snow and for the cold temperatures to stick around.