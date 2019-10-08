Winterizing your car

Snow is in the forecast.

Is your car ready for the winter weather?
KX News spoke to a mechanic who has tips on what to do to winterize your vehicle.

Jerry Frye, owner of Jerry’s Repair and Alignment, said to have your battery inspected, switch to winter tires and make sure you monitor the tire pressure.

Another thing is to make sure you’re stocked up on antifreeze and washer fluid and install winter windshield wipers that are meant to handle the snow.

“Vehicles take a little while to warm up. You can start a vehicle and leave it sitting in your driveway for 20-30 minutes and it never blows heat inside until you start to move. That’s kind of normal these days. They don’t burn excessively hot to where it creates a lot of heat, but as soon as you drive, it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong, it just means that it’s working properly,” said Frye.

He said to also keep the gas tank at least half-full at all times.

Having an emergency kit in your car is something else you should have for the winter months.

Make sure the car has a flashlight, jumper cables, flares, a set of tire chains and a first aid kit.

Also, a collapsible shovel, water and snacks, a blanket, warm clothes, shoes and gloves, plus a bag of sand or non-clumping cat litter is also something to have on hand because it can help with traction if you get stuck.

