STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sturgis are looking for a woman who escaped while being taken to the Meade County Jail.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.

Baily Wright. Photo from the Sturgis Police Department.

She stands five feet, one inch tall, and was wearing a multi-colored shirt and “furry style” boots.

When Wright escaped, she was not dressed for cold temperatures. Officials say there is a concern for her safety.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Meade County 911 center at 605-347-2681.