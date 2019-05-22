Woman in stolen RV leads police on wild chase through L.A. streets

Los Angeles (CBS News) – A woman is in custody after leading police on a wild chase through a California neighborhood in a stolen RV. It was just after rush hour Tuesday evening when authorities in Santa Clarita chased a stolen motor home with a huge gash. Behind the wheel was a female driver with two dogs inside, reports CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

During the pursuit, you could see a dog leap from the RV, somehow walking to safety. The driver maneuvered her way through several streets and sped through intersections, slamming into cars.

One woman’s vehicle was totaled after colliding with the RV.

“Oh my God, I was practically pulling my hair out,” one witness said. “It’s the most craziest thing I ever seen.”

“I’m just like, whoa, what’s going on? I hear a kaboom,” another witness said.

It all came to a violent end, injuring a driver in the process. She jumped out of the RV with one of her dogs running behind her. But she didn’t get far before police tackled her in front of a home.

“Charges that we’re looking at right now would be felony hit and run, felony evading, and also we’re investigating driving under the influence at this time,” California Highway Patrol’s Weston Haver said.

At least three people were hurt, all with minor injuries. Officials said both dogs are safe with animal control.