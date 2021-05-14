Woman jailed in knife attacks on three people in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have identified the suspect accused of stabbing three people as a 30-year-old woman with no permanent address.

She was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police while she was barricaded inside a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

She voluntarily gave up and was arrested.

Police say the woman stabbed a man she knew at a Fargo residence Thursday and then went to the Mexican Village restaurant where she got into an SUV in the parking lot and stabbed two women.

The three victims were treated for their injuries and released.