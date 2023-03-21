BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Greater North Dakota Chamber (GNDC) has announced that they have compiled two collections of important women in business in North Dakota — 15 Women You Need to Know and Five Women to Watch.

This is the inaugural year of the lists, with both aiming to highlight successful individuals across the state who work to further their organizations, communities, and industries.

“Too often, we see that women do not take the time to celebrate their accomplishments. Shying away from spotlight or acknowledgment of their efforts,” states GNDC Vice President, Operations and Outreach Amanda Remynse in a press release. “This list is set to nod at those keeping the lights on and making payroll. They hustle each day fulfilling their professional and personal missions. They are the go-to’s, individuals that have the answers or if they don’t – they know someone that does.”

The list of 15 Women You Need to Know in ND Business is the longer of the two lists, and focuses on women who have been making strides in their businesses and among their peers. Wether by default or formally, they have taken leadership of their groups, and led them to great success.

The list of the 15 Women You Need to Know in ND Business, as well as the businesses they work in, is as follows:

Paula Anderson — Sterling Carpet One Floor And Home

— Sterling Carpet One Floor And Home Jill Beck — North Dakota Association of Realtors

— North Dakota Association of Realtors Jill Berg — Spherion Staffing Services/Insight Consulting

— Spherion Staffing Services/Insight Consulting Helen Bullinger — Bullinger Tree Service

— Bullinger Tree Service Cindy Griffin — Harvestone Low Carbon Partners

— Harvestone Low Carbon Partners Kelby Hovey — Basin Electric Power Cooperative

— Basin Electric Power Cooperative Christie Huber Obenauer –Union State

–Union State Kristi Jean — ComDel Innovation, Inc.

— ComDel Innovation, Inc. Heather Jones — City Air Mechanical, Inc.

— City Air Mechanical, Inc. Brekka Kramer — Minot Area Chamber EDC

— Minot Area Chamber EDC Marlene Miller — Altru Health System

— Altru Health System Ann Pollert –General Equipment Sales & Supplies, Inc.

–General Equipment Sales & Supplies, Inc. Nancy Slotten — Border States Paving, Inc.

— Border States Paving, Inc. Danita Tysver — Stark Development Corporation

— Stark Development Corporation Meg Wold — Meg-A-Latte Coffee House

In addition to the list of Women You Need to Know, the GNDC has named the women and businesses involved in their shorter list of Five Women to Watch. While there’s still progress to be made for many of these women, the GNDC is happy to highlight their work and offer support and encouragement. The list of the Five Women to Watch, as well as the businesses they work in, is as follows:

Cassie Andress — Cassie’s Cleaning Company/Rural Route Therapies

— Cassie’s Cleaning Company/Rural Route Therapies Beth Feldner — Xcel Energy

— Xcel Energy Mackenzie Gable — Northern Improvement Company

— Northern Improvement Company Anna Nelson — Williston Area Chamber of Commerce

— Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Representative Emily O’Brien — District 42/Bioscience Association of North Dakota

Over the course of the next weeks, the GDNC will be honoring evry individual who made the list. A series of spotlight pieces will be featuring these individuals weekly on the GDNC’s website, and a luncheon will also be held to celebrate the nominees.

The celebratory luncheon will take place on Tuesday, May 9, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available online.

To view the full release or to obtain tickets to the luncheon, visit this page on the GDNC’s website.