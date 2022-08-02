BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first week of August kicks off World Breastfeeding week and a group of women came to the capitol grounds to show their support.

The CDC says breastfeeding provides a wide range of benefits for the mother and child. The organization says breastfeeding is one of the best sources of nutrition for babies.

In fact, it can even reduce a mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancer, as well as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Katie Johnke with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it’s extremely important for mothers to feel supported and Tuesday’s walk is all about that.

“Coming together to be able to provide that support and awareness about breastfeeding in the community can really take us to that next level of increasing breastfeeding rates and just supporting one another in your choice to feed your baby,” said Johnke.

Johnke says mothers or expecting mothers who have questions or concerns can contact Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1540. The public health department is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.