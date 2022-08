On Sunday’s we will be sharing the word of the day, to help grow our vocabulary together.

Today’s word of the day is, vaticinate.

Vaticinate means to foretell or predict.

One may say… he vaticinated a period of peace for the continent.

We challenge you here at KX to use the word vaticinate at least three times tomorrow.

We’ll have the word of the day on our website.

On our Facebook, you can share how you used the word.