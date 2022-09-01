In the Peace Garden State, we see it all.

From the harsh, hot summers, to the tough, cold winters.

Many farmers are pushing through and becoming more knowledgeable about Regenerative Agriculture.

A 3-day Academy at Brown’s ranch was held to learn about these regenerative practices, to keep their land healthy and prosperous year after year.

Regenerative Agriculture describes farming and grazing practices that, among other benefits, reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity – resulting in both carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle.

Dairy farmers and ranchers deal with weather, pest, and different forms of biology.

“We got to be a lot more regenerative. We want to be able to work in sync with nature rather than always fighting nature. We actually can start to mitigate some of the issues that we’re facing with the climate with drought with flood and things like that,” says Founding Partner of Understanding AG Allen Williams.

Ranchers, farmers, and instructors came from all over to learn at the academy.

There were enrollments from Alaska, Canada, Rhode Island, and even Brazil.

“It’s possible, you know, most often individuals don’t think that they can implement there. They can’t do this. They can’t do that. I think at the schools, we teach them the tools on how to go back within their contacts. How to implement these principles and rules to drive the ecosystem processes, which is the energy cycle, the water cycle, and the nutrient cycle in the community dynamics, “said Kansas Farmer/Rancher, Shane New.

During the afternoon, the academy focuses on more hands-on activities such as ones with pigs and chickens.

“I wish all people who were involved in agriculture could take the time, like these individuals, like this group has done. Spend some time educating yourself. You know, too often we dismay something because of lack of knowledge. I think individual’s intuition about how originative practices can do a lot for their farms and ranches. And how it benefits not only them financially and profitability, but how it enhances ecosystems. Building life back within our farms and ranches,” New says.

The academy is not only helping those in attendance, but consumers as well.

As our local farmers and ranchers learn more, the nutritional qualities of the foods we eat get better.

The academies are usually held once a month throughout the United States.

One is planned to be hosted in Europe this upcoming fall.

For more information on upcoming academies, click here.