Working long hours increases risk of having a stroke, American Heart Association reports

Working long hours for 10 years increases your risk of having a stroke by 45 percent, according to a recent study done by the American Heart Association.

The study defined long work hours as 10 hours per day for at least 50 days per year. Over 143,500 people participated in the study.

29 percent reported working long hours.

People working in healthcare, farmers, CEOs and business owners are at a higher risk because of the time they put in on the job.

“And looking at our data, our average age every year is dropping. Meaning that we’re seeing younger people having strokes,” said Jerilyn Alexander, Stroke Coordinator Trinity Hospital.

“And I know we’re not unique in talking to the other coordinators throughout the state, they’re seeing that same trend and I know nationwide they’re seeing that trend where younger people are having stroke,” Alexander added.

Alexander says since 2011, the number of stroke patients at Trinity has doubled.