“World’s Most Dangerous Man” Visiting North Dakota

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” is in North Dakota this week.

Ken Shamrock, a UFC hall of famer and four-time champion, is bringing his new bare-knuckle boxing circuit known as “Valor BK” to the Four Bears Event Center in September.

He is in New Town to make arrangements for the event.

Shamrock says local fighters will get a chance to test their skills against boxers from around the country.

And he says the fight card will include veteran boxers as well.

Shamrock says he’s enjoying arranging boxing events as much as he loved fighting inside the ring.

(Ken Shamrock, Valor BK) “I was so in love with what I was doing and really liked it but now I also have the experience on both sides of the ring – in an out – and want to put on good shows and help other fighters have an understanding of how they’re able to reach and achieve their goals.”

The Valor BK event will be on September 21st at Four Bears Event Center near New Town.

You can get tickets online at 4BearsCasino.com.