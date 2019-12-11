Wreaths Across America This Saturday in Mandan

MANDAN — Thousands are expected to fill the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan this Saturday for the 13th Annual Wreaths Across America day.

The event honors those lost in battle by placing a wreath at the headstone of each fallen soldier.

You can sponsor a wreath with for $15, however this year it’s full and any purchases made will go to next year’s event.

The event also takes place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. as well as 1,600 locations across the U.S.

KX News spoke with the event coordinator who told us it’s a way to honor those lost at a time of year they normally don’t get the attention they deserve.

“It’s a real emotional even. I can tell you a lot of the public attends. Last year we had more than 3,300 people show up, we had more than 800 cards come into the cemeter. I can tell you there’s barely room for parking for more than that because it gets really full,” said Event Coordinator Kevin Iverson.

Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot will also be participating in the event.

Saturday’s festivities at the Veterans Cemetery get underway at 11 a.m.

Those attending are urged to carpool to avoid walking a long distance to the cemetery.

