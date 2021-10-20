Yes for Students Committee encourages Minot voters ahead of Dec. 7 special election

It will be up to voters in Minot to choose what – if at all – additions will come for Minot Public Schools.

The Yes for Students Committee supports the bond referendum that includes remodeling existing schools and adding a facility that would make room for a third middle school and two 9-12 high schools.

Minot Public School Board members voted unanimously in September to schedule a special election on Dec. 7.

One supporter says her family has seen overcrowding in the middle schools and the divide between the current high schools, which are split by grades 9/10 and 11/12.

“I’m not from Minot, I’ve lived here for almost 20 years,” said Jill Wald, parent and a stakeholder planning committee member. “It’s a wonderful place to raise children but we could make our school system so much better and we have been given an opportunity to get a financial head start on that and now is the time.”

The special election will ask voters three questions about remodeling and adding facilities, a pool and athletic complex, and increasing the debt limit.

It’s been 52 years since Minot has passed a school bond referendum.

In 2020, Cognizant Technology Solutions gifted one of its buildings to the school district for $10.

