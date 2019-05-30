Your feedback is wanted on a N.D. literacy plan

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction wants your feedback on a plan for improving student abilities in reading, writing, speaking and listening.

According to the document, the literacy plan addresses six essential elements to accomplish its mission: Leadership, instruction and intervention, standards alignment, assessment and evaluation, professional development, and family and community engagement.

You can access the review copy of the plan here.

Once you’ve read the document, you can offer your comments and suggestions here.

All the input will then help shape the final plan.