Your Health First: Battling breathing cold air

No matter what age, male or female, it’s something we all do. In fact, we have to do it, regardless of whether we are sick or not and in any type of climate: Breathe.

In this “Your Health First,” we focus on the toll that breathing cold air can take.

Cold air is generally more dry, which can cause increased swelling in your airways. That same cold air can increase mucus production in your airways, leading to difficulty breathing, a possible infection or, if you have asthma, an asthma attack.

Even when sick, the majority of us don’t have the option to stay home for a long period of time, which is not recommended anyway, due to potentially being exposed to more dust and allergens where we live.

To help combat some of those potential health issues, nurse practitioner Brittany Kudrna recommends the following.

“Common things like wearing a scarf, something that’s light-weight and breathable around your mouth and neck when you’re out, to try and warm the air prior to trying to breathe it in is helpful,” Kudrna said.

“At home, humidifiers are great to keep the air in our homes moist and less dry as well. And then, otherwise, taking care of yourself. Again, hydration, eating well, sleeping well and making sure and doing those preventative things prior to the winter,” Kudrna said.

Kudrna said staying active is essential. She also said if your breathing sounds or feels different than it has in the past, be sure to see a healthcare provider.