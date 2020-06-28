Your homemade hand sanitizer could be doing more harm than good

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use certain products that could be deadly.

The pandemic has caused shortages of supplies like hand sanitizer…pushing people to make it themselves. Now after the death of 3 people in New Mexico the FDA is urging people not to use the ingredient methanol for those home recipes. We spoke to one doctor to see how it could affect you.

“Too much of anything is a bad thing. Patients and people that are using hand sanitizer excessively are actually retaining material in the hand sanitizer in their skin and accumulating to toxic levels,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem.

Dr. Saleem says if you can try to find hand sanitizer in stores and check to make sure it doesn’t contain methanol. And if you do make it yourself use a recipe that is FDA approved.