You’re invited to help decorate the Williston Community Christmas Tree

Break out the craft supplies and get creative — the annual Williston Community Christmas Tree decorating contest is back for the holidays.

Starting Monday, November 29, individuals can place their homemade ornaments on the community tree at the corner of 26th Street East and 2nd Avenue West.

Participants have until Friday, December 10 to place their ornaments.

To enter the ornament contest, you’ll want to take a photo of your ornament on the community tree or take a photo of you and others placing the ornament on the tree.

Submit the photos via Facebook Messenger to the City of Williston or to the Williston Community Library. You can also simply email the photos to communications@ci.williston.nd.us.

Be sure to include names, ages and a name for the ornament.

And be sure to send it in by Friday, December 10.

Two winners will be chosen on Monday, December 13, from four age groups: Under 6; 7-10; 11-14 and 15+.

The winners will be showcased on Instagram and all submissions will be featured in the City of Williston Facebook page.

More information about the Williston Community Christmas Tree is available at bit.ly/willistonnews.