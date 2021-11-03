You’re invited to send ornaments for North Dakota’s State Christmas Tree

North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is inviting state artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible. This year’s ornament motif is “Share Your Story,” and ornaments can be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing.

The “Share Your Story” theme is inspired by First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery have impacted their lives, but it also broadly applies to the notion that every person has a story worth sharing.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

The ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget no later than Nov. 30. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in future years.

The ornaments should be mailed to: State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.