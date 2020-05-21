Zuckerberg: Facebook to allow employees to work from home permanently

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As many as 50% of Facebook employees could be working remotely within the next 5 to 10 years, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

In a livestream posted to his Facebook page, Zuckerberg said the projection is a major turning point for the social media company to support working from home after the pandemic.

“When you limit hiring to people who live in a small number of big cities, or who are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people who live in different communities, have different backgrounds, have different perspectives.”

MARK ZUCKERBERG

Zuckerberg said the company expects to dramatically increase its remote hiring over time and it also looking into supporting permanent remote work for its current employees.

Zuckerberg’s announcement comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed last week that Twitter employees would be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the pandemic is over.

