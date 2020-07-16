Florida workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- Addie Fazio didn’t ask for presents for her 4th birthday, instead, she asked for garbage.

“I come out when it’s garbage day,” Fazio told WFLA.com. 

Each week, for the last two years, Addie pulls out a chair and sits in her driveway and waits for the Waste Pro sanitation workers to collect trash on her street in Clearwater. 

“Rain or shine, we’re here,” said Ashley Fazio, Addie’s mother. “They always waved to her. They sing her Frozen songs. They honk their horn. They’re always so sweet.” 

Addie’s family explains to WFLA.com, as the little girl’s birthday got closer, they knew they had to turn trash into treasure. So they called Waste Pro.

“My daughter called about three weeks ago to the garbage company and told them the story and asked if they would come by on her birthday. And he said, ‘of course’,” said John Hines, Addie’s grandfather.

So, on Tuesday morning, Addie’s 4th birthday, a parade of garbage trucks and sanitation workers made their way down Addie’s street. During their special stop, they even surprised Addie with a birthday gift.

“I got a garbage truck toy,” said Addie.

The 4-year-old’s trash bash was joined by neighbors and friends who held signs. As they enjoyed the large green trucks, Addie passed out donuts to the clean-up crew.

“My daughter did a great job….my granddaughter just loves garbage trucks, she loves the guys that come by,” said Hines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry"

NDC JULY 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 16"

Golf Talk 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk 7-15"

Baseball 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball 7-15"

Donating Hair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Hair"

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Behavioral Health Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behavioral Health Calls"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss