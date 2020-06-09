Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans

Newsfeed Now

by: JoJo Gentry

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske says the Indianapolis 500 will only take place with fans.

FOX59 confirmed a report by Robin Miller of RACER Magazine that Penske will only run this year’s Indy 500 with spectators, whether it goes on as scheduled August 23 or if it has to be pushed back to October.

“Trust me, we are going to run it (Indianapolis 500) with fans,” Penske told RACER. “We’re on for fans in August and planning on it and we feel good. It’s still almost three months from now and I think we’ll be okay. But we will run it only with fans.”

The IndyCar GP/NASCAR Xfinity doubleheader and NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 July 4 weekend at IMS will run without fans.

“We had a plan to go forward with fans on Brickyard weekend, but it just didn’t make sense,” Penske told RACER. “We didn’t want to do anything to impair the Indy 500 and we would have had to be the exception but we decided we couldn’t go early.”

IMS will host a third IndyCar race this season, the Harvest GP on the road course October 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge