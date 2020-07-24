Newsfeed Now: Behind the scenes of News Nation

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – WGN America and Nexstar Media Group are preparing to launch its live three-hour prime-time national newscast, News Nation, which debuts on September 1.

Beginning in September, News Nation will air daily from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, and will draw on the local, regional, and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

