Newsfeed Now: COVID long-haul symptoms could become disability; Nonprofit mentors kids through ‘Double Dutch’

(NEXSTAR) – Some movement could happen in the Senate as early as today on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. While some lawmakers are hoping to wrap up the tedious amendment process tonight, others don’t want to rush the debate.

Stress levels are extremely high inside COVID-19 ICUs in Florida as cases continue to surge and some nurses say hospitals are exhausted and dealing with short-staffing.

People who are still feeling the effects of COVID-19 long after being diagnosed may be able to consider their symptoms a disability.

As school starts back soon, doctors say kids are feeling anxious about returning to their classrooms.

Team USA continues to lead in the medal count but can they catch China when it comes to Gold medals? Watch the video above for a recap of some of the athletes closing the gap and where America is one step closer to gold.

A Brooklyn, New York City nonprofit is providing a safe haven for kids by creating mentorship through double dutch.

