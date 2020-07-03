Newsfeed Now: Diver gets hooked; boy calls 911 to save sister

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – J.T. Thompson was about 17 miles off the coast of Orange Beach doing a little spearfishing while diving The Lulu when he was hooked, literally. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

J.T. Thompson was spearfishing when he was hooked by angler and reeled to the surface.

Other stories in today’s show:

BOY SAVES SISTER: At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the blood pressure of 5-year-old Kennedy Ashburn dropped to critical levels, and she suffered a diabetic seizure. In the heat of the moment, her 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911. KTAB’s Dan Booth reports.

BACK OF THE LIMO: Aaron Dirks drives for a living. With no movie stars, music legends or business big wigs ready to ride during the coronavirus, there’s a new question. That question is, “who’s riding in limos now?” WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

QUARANTINE CAR: While idling at home during quarantine, one man put his brain to work. WDAF’s Sean McDowell reports.

