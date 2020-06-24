Newsfeed Now: Dr. Fauci talks COVID-19; Ohio girls uses chalk to bring smiles

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Several of the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before a House Committee Tuesday regarding the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus. Washington reporter Trevor Shirley reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DRIVE-IN CONCERTS: COVID-19 has hit the music industry hard. But as most summer tours were cancelled or postponed this year, drive-in shows have become an alternative more artists are turning to. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

Courtesy: Daddy’s Dogs

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BRINGING SMILES: Diving on one of the main drags in New Paris, Ohio you might catch a glimpse of a young artist at work. The 15-year-old has turned the sidewalk into her canvas. WDTN’s Kelley King reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss