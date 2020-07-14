Newsfeed Now: Federal execution; 2-year-old escapes locked house

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – he U.S. government on Tuesday carried out the first federal execution in almost two decades, putting to death a man who was convicted of killing an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution came over the objection of the victims’ family. WTWO’s Dana Winklepleck was a witness to the execution and joined the conversation outside the prison where it happened.

Other stories in today’s show:

COLORADO WILDFIRE: The Elephant Butte Fire started in Evergreen on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. More than 1,000 homes have received evacuation orders. The fire has burned more than 50 acres. KDVR’s Emily Allen reports on the latest information.

CALI SHUTDOWN: Bars and inside restaurant dining are banned throughout California, while indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons are again off-limits in most of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in issuing a sweeping set of closures to head off surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. California political reporter Ashley Zavala reports.

ESCAPE ARTIST: A Missouri family is back together after their toddler managed to unlock the front door and leave in the middle of the night. WDAF’s Regan Porter reports.

