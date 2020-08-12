Newsfeed Now: Man hangs off semi; Biden picks running mate

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  A viral video shows a Colorado man hanging off the back of a truck moving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 25. KDVR’s Laura Wilson reports.

COLD CASE SOLVED: A man living in Central Arkansas has been linked to a cold murder case in Alaska. KARK’s Mitch Mccoy joins the conversation to break down the case.

BIDEN VB PICK: Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his running mate Tuesday for the upcoming presidential election: Kamala Harris. California political reporter Ashley Zavala joins the conversation.

FUTURE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL: As soon as it became official that the presidents of the Big Ten and Pac 12 universities voted to postpone the 2020 football season, word spread across the country. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

