Newsfeed Now: Oklahoma boy finds family; Hot air balloon celebration

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – An Oklahoma boy’s story as he desperately searched for a home touched people across the country. KFOR’s Lauren Daniels joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

HOT AIR BALLOON PARTY: A Missouri woman didn’t let quarantine stop her from celebrating her birthday Thursday–or even hopping into a hot air balloon. KSNF’s Lauren Johnson reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 9-7

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 9-7-20

NDC SEPT 7

Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

Top plays of the week

CARES Act money at North Dakota airports

Increased patrols for Labor Day

Robert One Minute 9-6

Shaggy Shuffle

Controversy over ND Measure 2

Air ambulance crash update

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-6-20

"Good trouble" protest

TGU Titans

Robert One Minute 9-5-20

Dickinson State Football

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-5-20

Protest at the Capitol

Runners ready for race day

COVID-19 case watch 9-5-2020

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss