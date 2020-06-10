Newsfeed Now: Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Two Republican senators who are teaming up to reform policing in America have high hopes their bill will make it through Congress. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

VIRAL MOMENT: It was a moment captured in a crowd of protesters. It’s one that makes people stop, stare and picture what could be if people came together. WGHP’s Hayley Fixler reports.

Photo from Greensboro protest becomes symbol of unity

91-YEAR-OLD BEATS COVID-19: t’s a phone call Willy Roberson didn’t want to hear, your 91-year-old mother is in the hospital with COVID-19. KTVE’s Hunter Eylse reports.

