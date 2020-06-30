Newsfeed Now: Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust

Breaking News
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  A viral video of a man confronting a Black lives Matter protester in Germantown has the city, and other protesters, responding. WREG’s Jonee Lewis reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

DRAWING GUNS: A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis Sunday as a group marched toward the mayor’s home Sunday. It came as they demanded her resignation after she publicly read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department. KTVI’s Andy Banker reports.

(Credity: St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Laurie Skrivan via AP)

BRAWL OVER SOCIAL DISTANCING: A video has surfaced online showing a fight at an Arkansas restaurant Saturday night. KARK’s Hunter Hoagland reports.

FACING CRITICISM: Country artist Chase Rice has responded to criticism about the crowd at his concert in East Tennessee last weekend. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

(Courtesy: 96.7 Merle)

