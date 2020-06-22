President Trump addresses supporters in Tulsa, Eric Trump says this is just beginning of campaign

Newsfeed Now

by: Jacklyn Chappell

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) -While every seat inside the BOK Center was not filled on Friday, President Trump spoke to his supporters for nearly two hours. Eric Trump telling us tonight’s rally is just the beginning of the president’s campaign season.

“Thank you Oklahoma!” said President Donald Trump. “We begin our campaign. I want to thank all of you. You are warriors.”

Red white and blue signs were in the air at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. 

Cheers of “USA,” “Trump 2020,” and “four more years.”

President Trump took the stage shortly after 7 p.m., mentioning the current pandemic.

“Testing is a double-edged sword. We’ve tested 25 million people,” Trump said. “When you test to that extent, you’re gonna find more people. You’re gonna find more cases. So, I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

News 4 spoke one on one with Eric Trump, just before the rally got started.

“We want to be back on the campaign trail. Everybody because of COVID has been buried and you have Joe Biden who has been buried in his basement and is nowhere to be found. He’s holding these little rallies and there’s 2 or 3 people at them then you come here and see the enthusiasm. It means a tremendous amount to us,” Eric said.

Even addressing protesters outside.

“The love is so much greater than the hate. It always is. You can probably hear that as they yell. The love is so much greater than the hate,” Eric said.

Eric saying the campaign expected to pack the BOK. Empty seats later seen in the upper bowl of the arena.

President Trump giving a message of hope to his supporters. 

“Hopefully if you get out and vote, we’ll do it one more time. We’ll be two for two. And our country will never ever be stronger,” Trump said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss