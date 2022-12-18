CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was carted off the field.

”He was responsive. We could see him moving his hands out there,” first-year coach Matt Eberflus said. ”Again, I don’t know much more than that. They just told me it’s encouraging. That’s all I got from the medical staff right now.”

The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

”I saw after the play he was crawling on the ground,” quarterback Justin Fields said. ”Teven is a tough guy. When he’s crawling on the ground, I knew he was hurt instantly.”

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn also departed with injuries.

St. Brown left on the team’s first drive because of a concussion. Sanborn was sidelined by an ankle injury, and Johnson had a ribs issue.

Eberflus said Sanborn would get an MRI on his ankle.

Fields went to the locker room in the fourth quarter for an IV because he was dealing with cramps, but he returned in time for Chicago’s next offensive series.

