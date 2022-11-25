BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn’t cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his second straight start in place of Newsome.

The Browns did have some positive injury news as starting center Hjalte Froholdt practiced Friday after missing two games with an unspecified illness. Froholdt came off the bench last week when starter Ethan Pocic was injured on the Browns’ first offensive series.

Cleveland signed veteran center Greg Mancz earlier this week to add depth. The Browns have had four centers – Pocic, projected starter Nick Harris and backups Michael Dunn and Dawson Deaton.

