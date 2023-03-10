INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-12-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Yannick Ngakoue, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell, S Rodney McLeod II, DT Tyquan Lewis, LB E.J. Speed, CB Brandon Facyson, WR Ashton Dulin, DE Ben Banogu, OL Dennis Kelly, K Chase McLaughlin, OL Matt Pryor, S Armani Watts, CB Tony Brown, DT Byron Cowart, P Matt Haack

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Khalid Kareem. RB Deon Jackson, DT Chris Williams

NEEDS: The most glaring hole is obviously at quarterback and GM Chris Ballard is expected to address that position in the draft. Ballard prefers to spend money re-signing his own players rather than making a splash in free agency and that could be the case again with the team’s salary cap situation. They can clear an additional $17.2 million in space by releasing veteran QB Matt Ryan and another $2.1 by cutting ties with backup QB Nick Foles. And they may need the room to bring back DE Yannick Ngakoue or to firm up a leaky offensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $12.7 million.

