The most valuable assets in this year’s NFL Drafts aren’t quarterbacks – it’s the guys who terrorize quarterbacks. Pass rushers will dominate the conversation at the NFL Draft, and two of the most talked-about projected top picks are Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Sports Illustrated senior Writers Pat Forde and Greg Bishop sat down exclusively with both athletes before the NFL Draft, beginning April 28. The Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Preview issue, available online today and in stores on April 21 also includes Tom Verducci on the better-late-than-never MLB season and Nationals hitting prodigy Juan Soto, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid Daily Cover by Chris Mannix, a look ahead to F1’s Miami moment, the National Women’s Soccer League still navigating last year’s fallout from Emma Baccellieri, and more.

SI forecasts the NFL Draft as defenses look for ways to contain a wave of young quarterback stars in latest issue, on sale now. (Photo: Business Wire)



On the Cover



Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is known for going full-tilt all the time, but with the help of another UM legend – his dad – the predicted No. 1 pick is out to show that his pass-rushing skills are about much more than just max effort, according to Pat Forde. Likewise, Kayvon Thibodeaux has been carrying the weight of others’ expectations for years. Senior writer Greg Bishop reports that heading into the Draft he’s long been expected to dominate, the explosive Oregon edge rusher is taking back control of his story.



NFL Draft Preview

Senior writer Conor Orr takes us inside this year’s NFL Draft, a golden opportunity for defensive coordinators to load up on what they need most. Superhero quarterbacks are everywhere, and NFL offenses are operating with never-before-seen efficiency, but the defense strikes back this spring. This Draft, with increased urgency, is about defusing high-power offenses with unblockable, unstoppable pass rushers.



