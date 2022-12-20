BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans – and bone-chilling weather.

Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout.

Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Asked if Chubb will play against the Saints (5-9), Stefanski said: ”Hope so.”

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in the first half against the Ravens. Safety John Johnson III also missed practice with a bruised thigh.

The forecast for Christmas Eve calls for snow showers, winds gusting to 40 mph and temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill off Lake Erie could drive the temperature well below zero.

Still, Browns tight end David Njoku, who played college ball at Miami, vowed to stick with his tradition and go shirtless for pregame warmups.

”I was born in Jersey,” he said. ”So I’m used to the cold. However, doesn’t mean I like the cold, but on game days I don’t really mind the cold. As you can probably tell, I’m shirtless pregame every game.

”It’s more just like a mentality thing. On game day, I feel nothing.”

