The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back cornerback Tre Herndon and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, the latest moves to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact.

Both players agreed to terms Saturday and are expected to sign deals next week.

Herndon agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal that’s full guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Gotsis’ deal is for two years.

Herndon started one game last season while playing mostly in a nickel cornerback role. He finished 34 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The Jags are still likely to select a cornerback with one of their nine picks in next month’s NFL draft, but Herndon is expected to compete for the nickel role. He’s started 30 games over five NFL seasons, all with Jacksonville.

Gotsis has 19 tackles, nine quarterback hits and 1 1/2 sacks last season, his third in Jacksonville, and 9 1/2 sacks over seven NFL seasons.

Herndon and Gotsis join backup safety Andrew Wingard, a standout special teams player, and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell as players wo general manager Trent Baalke re-signed in the past week.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL