JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t practice Wednesday because of a sprained big toe on his left foot, but coach Doug Pederson expects the second-year pro to get on the practice field later in the week and potentially play at Tennessee.

Lawrence was wearing a protective shoe on his foot, which got twisted during a sack last Sunday in a 40-14 loss at Detroit. He was injured on the last play of the first half but returned to start the third quarter.

Pederson called Lawrence ”day to day” and said he’s ”getting treatment every day and just progressing in the right direction.”

”We’ll just keep him out today,” Pederson added. ”He’ll get all the mental reps today but nothing from the standpoint of moving around.”

Lawrence has started every game in two seasons since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has completed 65.6% of his passes this season for 2,834 yards, with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has three rushing scores and a league-high six fumbles.

If he’s unable to play Sunday at AFC-South leading Tennessee (7-5), veteran backup C.J. Beathard would make his 13th career professional start.

”Obviously, when it’s your quarterback, or any player, there’s a level of concern,” Pederson said. ”But we’ve still got several days before the game. He’s tough and he’ll do everything he can I know in his power to try to be out there. But we’ll just take it day by day.”

The Jaguars (4-8) last won in Tennessee in 2013. They have dropped eight straight in the Music City, including a 20-0 debacle last year that was among the reasons owner Shad Khan fired then-coach Urban Meyer.

Jacksonville remains mathematically alive in the division with five games remaining, although Pederson acknowledged that facing the Titans is pretty much a do-or-die opportunity in the AFC South.

”You’re running out of opportunities,” he said. ”We got five games (left), three division opponents and two games against the same team (Tennessee). So, yeah, you’re looking up and going, `You know, you’re running out of chances.”’

