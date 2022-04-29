BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University wide receiver Christian Watson has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 34th overall pick, and in the second round, of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A Florida native who has been at NDSU since 2017, Watson has been a contributor for the Bison from the moment he started suiting up after redshirting in his freshman year.

The 6″4′ and 208-pound receiver is a four-time FCS Championship winner and was named an FCS All-American twice.

Watson leaves NDSU ranked eighth in school history with 2,140 receiving yards and 10th with 105 receptions and becomes the fifth Bison ever to be taken in the second round of the draft, joining Steve Nelson, 1974, Stacy Robinson, 1985, Phil Hansen, 1991, and Dillion Radunz, 2021.