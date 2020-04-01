NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled

NFL Draft

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.

The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell said that “public health conditions are highly uncertain” and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft.

The draft, which has become a huge extravaganza since leaving New York in 2015, will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”

Prospects and their families will not be at the draft. It is possible the draft will more resemble a studio TV show.

Even without the big party on the Strip, the draft should still draw considerable attention and TV ratings while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus.

Goodell instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees on Wednesday. On Thursday, he told teams to plan to conduct draft operations outside of team facilities and with the ability to talk to other teams as well as draft headquarters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tioga Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Medical Center"

Tioga Med Center TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Med Center TikTok"

Kathleen Neset

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen Neset"

Online Predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Predators"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

Video Game Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Sales Up"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge