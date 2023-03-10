GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Adrian Amos, WR Randall Cobb, K Mason Crosby, S Rudy Ford, OLB Justin Hollins, WR Allen Lazard, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Dallin Leavitt, DL Dean Lowry, CB/KR Keisean Nixon, DL Jarran Reed, TE Robert Tonyan, OLB Eric Wilson

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Krys Barnes, TE Tyler Davis, OT Yosh Nijman

NEEDS: Safety is a major concern that becomes even greater if Amos leaves. The Packers’ main safeties for most of 2022 were Amos and 2019 first-round draft pick Darnell Savage, who struggled enough to lose his starting spot at one point last season. The Packers would have a lack of veteran receivers to complement 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs if Lazard and Cobb depart. Lazard is one of the top receivers in the free-agent market, which could make it tough for the Packers to keep him. Tight end also is a huge need that could become even larger depending on whether Tonyan or Lewis stays, though the 2023 draft class is strong at that position. If four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers leaves, the Packers probably would want to sign a veteran quarterback to back up Jordan Love. The Packers also need help at outside linebacker, as Rashan Gary’s season-ending injury last year exposed their lack of pass-rushing depth. The Packers should prioritize holding on to Nixon, who boosted their special teams as an All-Pro kick returner last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17½ million —

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL