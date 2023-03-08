OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens hired Chuck Smith as their outside linebackers coach and Greg Lewis as wide receivers coach.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Smith played in the NFL from 1992-2000 with Atlanta and Carolina. He has over 20 years experience developing and operating a pass rush training program that’s been used by professional and college players and coaches.

He was the New York Jets’ pass rush specialist in 2009 and a defensive line coach at the University of Tennessee the following year.

“Chuck is a proven and highly respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we’re confident that he’ll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group.”

Lewis enters his ninth season as an NFL coach. He worked with wide receivers and then running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-22.

“Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game planner,” Harbaugh said. “His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units’ production.”

Lewis played in the NFL from 2003-10 with Philadelphia and Minnesota, catching 152 passes in 116 games.

