BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The ND Department of Commerce has announced a total of over $1.8 million worth of Community Development Block Grant Funds have been distributed across communities throughout the state.

The Community Development Block Grant Fund (CDBG) program was created with the idea of providing financial assistance to local governments in the form of grants. These are usually used to support public facilities, public services, economic development, and housing rehabilitation projects.

The main beneficiaries of any projects proposed to the CDBG Fund Committee must be low-income individuals in order to be considered. Examples of previous projects funded by the CDBG include the renovation of homeowner and rental living spaces, job creation, or improvement of public facilities.

A full list of the CDBG grant recipients for the previous year is as follows:

The city of Velva was awarded $332,809 to help renovate and rehabilitate the city’s lift station.

The city of Manvel was awarded $290,548 to renovate the city’s lift station, particularly focusing on the addition of a new valve vault.

The city of Epping was awarded $151,326 to renovate the city senior’s hall to make it accessible under the American Disability Act (ADA).

Bowman County was awarded $128,000, to go towards the rehabilitation of multi-family housing.

The city of Rocklake was awarded $119,417 for the city’s water tower project.

The city of Fordville was awarded $116,653 to renovate the city’s sidewalks and make them ADA accessible.

The city of Medine was awarded $115,000 for a city water project.

The city of Coleharbor was awarded $86,678 for a water storage and pump house project, including meter replacements.

The city of Steele was awarded $75,000 to go towards the rehabilitation of multi-family housing.

Rolette County was awarded $75,000 to rehabilitate its public health district building.

The city of Rolla was awarded $75,000 for an emergency siren and alarm system project.

The city of Carson was awarded $75,000 to go towards the rehabilitation of multi-family housing, and another $75,000 for lagoon repair.

“Throughout 2021, the eight CDBG regional councils saw an impressive number of applications,” said Commerce Community Services CDBG Program Manager Tonya Forderer in a press release. “Many communities in North Dakota have a strong desire to utilize flexible programs such as the CDBG program to make a variety of improvements for livability that will directly impact their current and future residents.”

To learn more about the CDBG program and other resources from the Commerce Division of Community Services, visit this page. Further information about the North Dakota Commerce Department can be found on its website.