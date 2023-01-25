MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — Plans have been in the works for building the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, here in the state, for years. In fact, since 2014 the Theodore Roosevelt Park Library Foundation has been overseeing the efforts.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library aims to show you what we can learn from, not about, our 26th President.

“In 2022 we were able to get through our design process, so our architects have gotten the building to a state where we can start going into construction documents, so the last two years have been dedicated to design what’s going in the library and all of the small little details of the building,” said Community Relations, Amy McCann.

McCann says this year the groundbreaking work will begin.

“Our goal is to have most of the construction done by 2026, with an opening on July 4th of 2026,” she shared.

Earlier this month Governor Doug Burgum announced that the Continental Resources Board Chairman Harold Hamm gave a $50 million gift to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

But McCann says, at this time there is no final cost for the project.

“So those are things that we’re still working out with the design as we have been going through the design process, we’ve been going through a cost process as well and so we’re finishing up a lot of that. What’s the cost not only at the building of the landscape but also what goes on inside the building, so some of those things are being refined,” she said.

The question is, will enough money be raised in time for the hopeful deadline?

“We just started answering those questions ourselves within our internal team because of the cost of inflation, because of that what implications does that mean for our project, and what I can tell you is that we have some incredible designers, and incredible construction managers that are able to come up with strategies of how to overcome those obstacles,” said McCann.

But one thing they have figured out.

“In 2023 we also and in 2022 we had started with what is called the native seed project so a lot of the areas of the project that will be disturbed by construction will be replanted with native seeds found in the area,” said McCann.

McCann says the uniqueness of the experience mixed with the modern design is sure to bring life to the library.

To donate or learn more about the library visit https://www.trlibrary.com/.