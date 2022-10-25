FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained.

According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called to assist the police and fire departments with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment in the 4800 block of the city’s 47th Street South. The building’s fire alarms also went off as a result of the investigation.

No injuries were reported during the operation.

This article will be updated as more details are released.