DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Badlands Dinosaur Museum hosted its sixth annual field report earlier this week and is eager to share its most recent findings with the community.

In 2020, Museum Paleontologists stumbled across a couple of bones sticking out of a cliff. Diggers had to first apply for an excavation permit, and finally, 2 years later, they have been able to associate these bones with those of a Hadrosaurid — otherwise known as a Duckbill.

“We had a few Ankylosaur bones, some armor scutes, and vertebrae from this level, but pretty much everything at this level seems to be quite large and almost all of the bones that we find at this level are from Duckbills,” said Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator, Dr. Denver Fowler.

Bones that were also found in this dig were from a Pterosaur and Cryodrakon.

The Badlands Dinosaur Museum will continue to dig in the future in order to find more dinosaurs for their museum.