(KXNET) — The ability to manage the wild horses at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been a consistent struggle for the park and supporters of the animals, nationwide, have been working to save them as they provide attraction and culture to our state’s national park.

Thankfully, a new update comes from our state capitol after a resolution was proposed earlier this session for the wild animals in the badlands.

SCR 4014 is a concurrent resolution to modify the park’s plan for the animals.

After passing in the House chamber and some minor language changes, 4014 made its way to the Senate floor. There, the Senate passed the resolution, unanimously.

As park officials gather their environmental assessment for final decision-making, supporters are hoping that the consideration of the state’s leadership will be taken into account as well.