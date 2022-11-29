BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced the latest recipients of the Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards.

The APUC is a program from the state ag department that focuses on administering grants for research and development to support rural communities and agriculture operations. Funds from the grants can be used towards the development of concepts and products, basic and applies research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, technology, and technical assistance, among other things.

At the APUC quarterly meeting on November 17 in Wahpeton, awards totaling $1,065,422.75 were approved for nine major projects throughout North Dakota. The following is a list of the different groups that shared the funds, as well as what they are to be used for.

-Vertical Malt was awarded a total of $250,000 in order to expand its total capacity through the purchase and deployment of drum-style malting vessels.

-Chapul Farms was awarded a total of $197,500 in order to complete engineering, designs, and an environmental assessment of an insect agriculture facility.

-ND Flax Works, LLC was awarded a total of $150,000 to market their hemp bedding and cold-milled flax seed supplement.

-SafetySpect, Inc. was awarded a total of $149,700 to help them develop a multi-mode imaging system for drones to use in agricultural applications based on imaging technology and edge computing.

-Hearthside, LLC was awarded a total of $84,500 to facilitate an architecture and construction plan for a state-of-the-art winery in Oakes.

-Pearsons Green Acre Meats was awarded $75,600 for marketing efforts for a new state-inspected meat processor in Wilton.

-NDSU Coatings and Polymeric Materials was awarded a total of $60,000 to develop acid-sensitive nanoparticles to encapsulate anti-fungal components.

-UND’s Department of Mechanical Engineering was awarded a total of $56,089 to develop biomass-based integrated structures using hemp, flax, sunflower, and/or corn-based products.

-Memories of Home by Becky, LLC was awarded a total of $42,033.5 to expand their commercial kitchen.

The APUD will hold its next grant application hearing on February 16, 2023, in the Bismarck-Mandan area. All grant applications must be received by January 1, 2023.

For more information on APUC grants and the NDDOT, visit this page. Another list of the organizations that received this round of grants, as well as their contact information, can be found here.